09/11/2024 10:03 AM
Taipei, Sept. 11 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Ko Wen-je questioned by prosecutors for 1st time since being held incommunicado
@China Times: Pilot rescued after ejecting from Mirage 2000
@Liberty Times: Chinese officials' assets in U.S. would be frozen if China invaded Taiwan
@Economic Daily News: Listed, OTC companies register highest-ever aggregated revenue for August
@Commercial Times: Listed, OTC companies post highest-ever aggregated revenue for August
@Taipei Times: U.S. House passes Taiwan conflict act
