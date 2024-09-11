To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 11 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Ko Wen-je questioned by prosecutors for 1st time since being held incommunicado

@China Times: Pilot rescued after ejecting from Mirage 2000

@Liberty Times: Chinese officials' assets in U.S. would be frozen if China invaded Taiwan

@Economic Daily News: Listed, OTC companies register highest-ever aggregated revenue for August

@Commercial Times: Listed, OTC companies post highest-ever aggregated revenue for August

@Taipei Times: U.S. House passes Taiwan conflict act

