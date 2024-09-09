6 suspects arrested for attempting to smuggle heroin into Taiwan: CIB

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 9 (CNA) Taiwan's Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) on Monday announced that authorities have busted a Taiwanese drug trafficking ring and arrested six suspects involved in the case.

In a press release, the CIB said an investigation was launched after Taipei Customs in April detected a suspicious food package imported from Malaysia at the border.

It was found to contain 668 grams of heroin, which were concealed in five boxes of durian chocolates, the bureau said.

Working in collaboration with police in Taichung, Changhua and Nantou counties, a joint task force was immediately set up to investigate the case, the CIB said.

Six suspects, identified by their last names Lai (賴), Lu (呂), Teng (鄧), Chang (張), Lin (林) and Lo (羅), were subsequently arrested at separate locations in Nantou, Taichung and Taoyuan on April 18, April 25 and July 9.

According to police, the 44-year-old Lu, the main suspect, purchased the drugs in Malaysia, had them packed in durian chocolate boxes and shipped to Taiwan.

The six individuals are suspected of violating the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act, with the case handed over to the Nantou District Prosecutors Office for further investigation, they said.

In Taiwan, heroin is classified as a Category 1 illegal drug alongside morphine, opium and cocaine. Under Article 4 of the narcotics law, offenders found guilty of producing, transporting or selling Category 1 drugs can face life imprisonment or the death penalty.