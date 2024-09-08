Wet, slightly cooler weather forecast for Taiwan next week

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 8 (CNA) A low-pressure system will bring slightly cooler temperatures but will also increase the chance of rain across much of Taiwan next week, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The low-pressure conditions will be less conducive for producing extremely high temperatures, CWA forecaster Lin Ting-yi (林定宜) told CNA, following temperatures last week that reached into the upper 30s in parts of the country.

As the system approaches on Monday, temperatures will range from 32-34 degrees Celsius, with a chance of brief or scattered showers in Greater Taipei, the Keelung coast, Yilan and the Hualien-Taitung region, Lin said.

In other parts of Taiwan, there will be a chance of afternoon thundershowers, Lin added.

On Tuesday, scattered showers, along with possible isolated downpours, are forecast for northern and northeastern Taiwan, while brief afternoon storms will be possible in other regions, according to Lin.

As the system moves away from Taiwan on Wednesday, northern Taiwan will see brief rain showers, along with a continued chance of afternoon storms elsewhere, Lin said.

The second half of the week will bring another round of wet weather, with scattered rain showers expected in eastern Taiwan on Thursday and Friday and in northern Taiwan on Saturday and Sunday, Lin said.

Lin said forecasters are also monitoring two tropical disturbances currently churning in waters east of the Philippines, as well as a third that could form in the latter half of the week.

However, there is currently no consensus on whether the systems will intensify and what direction they will move in, making their possible impact on Taiwan uncertain, Lin said.