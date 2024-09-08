Focus Taiwan App
09/08/2024 12:44 PM
Taipei, Sept. 8 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies onSunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Around 10,000 children abused in Taiwan each year

@China Times: DPP gears up to lure TPP supporters amid Ko's corruption scandal

@Liberty Times: Law enforcement seeks to break Ko's alleged corruption case through persuading suspects to become prosecution witnesses

@Economic Daily News: 14 resilient stocks backed by institutional investors

@Commercial Times: 16 stocks snatched up by institutional investors on revenueresults

@Taipei Times: Ministry to build drones at new campus

