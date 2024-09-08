Taiwan headline news
09/08/2024 12:44 PM
Taipei, Sept. 8 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies onSunday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Around 10,000 children abused in Taiwan each year
@China Times: DPP gears up to lure TPP supporters amid Ko's corruption scandal
@Liberty Times: Law enforcement seeks to break Ko's alleged corruption case through persuading suspects to become prosecution witnesses
@Economic Daily News: 14 resilient stocks backed by institutional investors
@Commercial Times: 16 stocks snatched up by institutional investors on revenueresults
@Taipei Times: Ministry to build drones at new campus
Enditem/cs
Latest
- Society
Heavy rains cause rail, road closures in Hualien09/08/2024 05:59 PM
- Politics
Taiwan's 7 indigenous submarines to be built in updated 2-3-2 sequence09/08/2024 04:57 PM
- Politics
Taiwan's sovereignty 'inviolable': DPP official09/08/2024 04:17 PM
- Sports
Taiwan men's doubles pair wins World Soft Tennis Championships gold09/08/2024 04:03 PM
- Culture
Vancouver Taiwanese Film Festival opens09/08/2024 03:50 PM