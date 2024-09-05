Taiwan headline news
09/05/2024 10:06 AM
Taipei, Sept. 5 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:
@United Daily News: High Court revokes ruling releasing Ko
@China Times: District court to hold new hearing on whether to detain Ko this morning
@Liberty Times: Minimum wage to rise to NT$28,590 next year
@Economic Daily News: Foreign institutional investors sell a net NT$100 billion worth of Taiwan shares
@Commercial Times: Taiex loses 999 points
@Taipei Times: Minimum wage to rise to NT$28,590
