Taipei, Sept. 5 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: High Court revokes ruling releasing Ko

@China Times: District court to hold new hearing on whether to detain Ko this morning

@Liberty Times: Minimum wage to rise to NT$28,590 next year

@Economic Daily News: Foreign institutional investors sell a net NT$100 billion worth of Taiwan shares

@Commercial Times: Taiex loses 999 points

@Taipei Times: Minimum wage to rise to NT$28,590

