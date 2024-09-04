Taipei Zoo bids farewell to three long-term animal residents

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 4 (CNA) Taipei Zoo on Wednesday bid farewell in a press release to three long-term residents -- a white rhino, its last American bison, and a Bengal tiger -- who died recently of old age.

In the statement, the zoo thanked the animals for the joy and lessons they brought to visitors, bidding them a heartfelt farewell: "Take care, goodbye."

According to the zoo, American bison Chiao-wa (角娃) died on Wednesday, while Bengal tiger Hsin-chun (新春) and white rhino Hsi-min (犀敏) died on Monday.

Born in the zoo in October 1999, 24-year-old Chiao-wa was the last American bison at the zoo and developed cataracts and glaucoma over the past six years.

Its teeth had worn down with age and the digestive and absorption efficiency of its gastrointestinal tract had also gradually declined, the zoo said.

Caretakers and veterinarians continued to administer medication to reduce the bison's intraocular pressure, and based on recommendations from veterinarian and animal health expert Dr. Michele Miller, also provided Chiao-wa with fresh wolf tail grass, probiotics, and multivitamins daily, in an effort to increase food intake and ensure adequate nutrient absorption, the zoo said.

Meanwhile, Hsin-chun, the last Bengal tiger at Taipei Zoo, died on Monday at the age of 23 years and 8 months, accompanied by its caretakers.

The tiger had developed pressure sores on its right hip and experienced a decrease in appetite, the zoo said. In addition, it had been underweight for a long time and suffered from chronic kidney disease.

White rhino Hsi-min died on the same day as Hsin-chun, the zoo said.

The 44-year-old animal was one of the oldest residents in the zoo's African Animal Area, and started experiencing eating difficulties in January.

Veterinarians discovered worn-down teeth and enlarged soft tissue in the rhino's mouth. They adjusted its diet, regularly administered nutritional supplements, and provided medication to protect its digestive tract lining, the zoo said.

However, despite these efforts, Hsi-min's weight continued to drop with a loss of about 300 kilograms, and she eventually died due to respiratory failure, the zoo said.