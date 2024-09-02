Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake rattles eastern Taiwan

09/02/2024 05:50 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Graphic: Central Weather Administration
Graphic: Central Weather Administration

Taipei, Sept. 2 (CNA) A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck off the coast of Hualien County in eastern Taiwan at 4:26 p.m. Monday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The epicenter of the temblor was located at sea, 8.5 kilometers southeast of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 23.9 km, CWA data showed.

The earthquake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a seismic event, was highest in Hualien and parts of Nantou, where it measured a 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.

The quake also measured a 3 in parts of Yilan, Taichung and Changhua, the CWA data showed.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries following the quake, which the CWA has said was an aftershock of the magnitude 7.2 earthquake that rocked the Hualien area on April 3.

(By Yu Hsiao-han and Matthew Mazzetta)

Enditem

Graphic: Central Weather Administration
Graphic: Central Weather Administration
    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.31