Magnitude 5.5 earthquake rattles eastern Taiwan

Taipei, Sept. 2 (CNA) A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck off the coast of Hualien County in eastern Taiwan at 4:26 p.m. Monday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The epicenter of the temblor was located at sea, 8.5 kilometers southeast of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 23.9 km, CWA data showed.

The earthquake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a seismic event, was highest in Hualien and parts of Nantou, where it measured a 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.

The quake also measured a 3 in parts of Yilan, Taichung and Changhua, the CWA data showed.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries following the quake, which the CWA has said was an aftershock of the magnitude 7.2 earthquake that rocked the Hualien area on April 3.

(By Yu Hsiao-han and Matthew Mazzetta) Enditem