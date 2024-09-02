Taiwan headline news
09/02/2024 10:06 AM
Taipei, Sept. 2 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Court to rule on whether to detain Ko today
@China Times: Court hears motion to detain Ko overnight
@Liberty Times: Court hears motion to detain Ko in corruption probe
@Economic Daily News: TSMC reportedly receives orders for its A16 chips
@Commercial Times: Taiex seeks to get off to a good start in September
@Taipei Times: China wants new world order, Lai says
Enditem/kb
