08/29/2024 03:44 PM
Taipei, Aug. 29 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Sheen, Yin listed as defendants in Core Pacific City case

@China Times: Yin Hsiao-wei, Sheen Ching-jing listed as defendants in Core Pacific City case

@Liberty Times: Sheen Ching-jing questioned over Core Pacific City development plan

@Economic Daily News: Government not intent on imposing mortgage quota: Premier Cho

@Commercial Times: IC designers vie for 1st tape out of TSMC 2 nm chips

@Taipei Times: Taipei open to joint forces with Manila

