Taiwan headline news
08/29/2024 03:44 PM
Taipei, Aug. 29 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Sheen, Yin listed as defendants in Core Pacific City case
@China Times: Yin Hsiao-wei, Sheen Ching-jing listed as defendants in Core Pacific City case
@Liberty Times: Sheen Ching-jing questioned over Core Pacific City development plan
@Economic Daily News: Government not intent on imposing mortgage quota: Premier Cho
@Commercial Times: IC designers vie for 1st tape out of TSMC 2 nm chips
@Taipei Times: Taipei open to joint forces with Manila
