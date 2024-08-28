Taiwanese denied driving license application in New Zealand speaks out

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 28 (CNA) The New Zealand Automobile Association (AA) has issued an apology to a Taiwanese woman living in New Zealand whose driving license application was denied because she said her birthplace was "Taiwan."

Shiny Lai was dismayed by her recent experience at the AA in Westgate, Auckland, according to an Aug. 25 report by Stuff, a New Zealand-based media outlet.

When applying for her learner's driver's license, Lai, who is married to a New Zealander, listed her birthplace as "Taiwan."

However, the customer service representative, whom Lai believed to be of Chinese descent, told Lai that she could not process the application.

"As a proud Taiwanese, I did my best to explain that Taiwan is a country," Lai told Stuff.

Lai then spoke to another customer service representative, who suggested that she list her birthplace as "Thailand."

After being unable to apply for a driver's license at the AA, she left feeling "frustrated and angry," according to Stuff.

Following the incident, Lai filed a complaint with the AA, expressing her concern that the customer service representative who initially denied her application had "extremely strong" political views.

The head of the AA's Centre Network Julian Travaglia later issued an apology on behalf of the association, saying that Lai's experience fell short of "our high service expectation."

"We can confirm there are no restrictions regarding place of birth on the [New Zealand Transportation Agency] licensing process -- Taiwan is a valid option and we regret this wasn't sorted quickly and efficiently for Ms Lai," Travaglia said.

Travaglia suggested that the incident had arisen because Lai's passport contained both the words "Republic of China" and "Taiwan" in English, confusing the customer service representatives.

However, Lai told Stuff that she found it "scary to think how many Asian or Taiwanese [the customer service representative] has interacted with."

"This is New Zealand, not China," Lai said, suggesting that the rep who initially denied her application had acted in accordance with Beijing's "One China" principle, under which the People's Republic of China claims Taiwan as a part of its territory despite never having controlled it.

Noting that the AA has already issued an apology, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) told CNA on Wednesday that they "will continue to request corrections" when other countries "improperly refer to Taiwan or when Taiwanese people are treated unequally."

MOFA added that Taiwanese nationals are "welcome to immediately report" such issues to "jointly safeguard the dignity of Taiwan's national character and ensure the rights of Taiwanese people abroad."