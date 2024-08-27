Social worker indicted for negligent homicide of 1-year-old infant

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 27 (CNA) A social worker has been indicted on Tuesday on charges of negligent homicide and document forgery for her involvement in the death of a one-year-old infant in December 2023.

The suspect, identified only by her surname Chen (陳), has been released on NT$300,000 (US$9,413) bail. She has denied the charges against her, prosecutors said.

Chen worked at the Child Welfare League Foundation, which entrusted two sisters, both surnamed (劉), to care for the infant boy in August 2023.

The two sisters were indicted in April this year on charges of child abuse resulting in death, intentional deprivation of liberty resulting in death and intentional injury resulting in death for their mistreatment of the boy between Sept. 1 and Dec. 23, 2023.

The infant became unconscious in the early hours of Dec. 24, 2023, after sustaining serious injuries, and was pronounced dead after being taken to hospital.

According to the Taipei District Prosecutors Office, Chen fabricated reports of her visiting the boy while he was being cared for by the Liu sisters.

Prosecutors have urged the courts to mete out a severe punishment for Chen.

Four relatives of the Liu sisters are currently under investigation for suspected perjury and destruction of evidence, prosecutors said.