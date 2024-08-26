Taiwan headline news
08/26/2024 10:07 AM
Taipei, Aug. 26 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: President Lai mired in difficulties of minority government
@China Times: 'Black Myth: Wukong' blocked from PlayStation Network in Taiwan
@Liberty Times: Incumbent Taiwan leader devoted to peace, stability: White House
@Economic Daily News: Fed turns dovish, lends Taiex strength to rebound
@Commercial Times: Nvidia's financial report causes a stir
@Taipei Times: US encourages engagement with Taiwan
