Taiwan headline news
08/24/2024 11:23 AM
Taipei, Aug. 24 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:
@United Daily News: China's attempt to take over Taiwan is not because of a certain person or a certain party: President Lai
@China Times: Taiwan tourism industry plans to invite 100-plus tourists from China's Fujian province
@Liberty Times: Lai vows to safeguard nation's sovereignty, protect democracy on anniversary of Kinmen bombardment
@Economic Daily News: 14 stocks attract institutional investors
@Commercial Times: 16 stocks to lead Taiex to stand above 60-day moving average
@Taipei Times: Taiwan wants to keep its freedom: Lai
Latest
- Politics
Recognizing China as 'more harmful than not' a U.S. bipartisan stance: Haley08/24/2024 06:21 PM
- Society
Man suspected of beating infant son to death in Taichung detained08/24/2024 06:14 PM
- Cross-Strait
50 Chinese warplanes, ships detected around Taiwan as Lai visits Kinmen08/24/2024 05:40 PM
- Society
Taiwan seeks recognition as classical swine fever-free country: Ministry08/24/2024 05:33 PM
- Sports
Chou Tien-chen advances to Japan Open final08/24/2024 04:59 PM