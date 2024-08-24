To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 24 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: China's attempt to take over Taiwan is not because of a certain person or a certain party: President Lai

@China Times: Taiwan tourism industry plans to invite 100-plus tourists from China's Fujian province

@Liberty Times: Lai vows to safeguard nation's sovereignty, protect democracy on anniversary of Kinmen bombardment

@Economic Daily News: 14 stocks attract institutional investors

@Commercial Times: 16 stocks to lead Taiex to stand above 60-day moving average

@Taipei Times: Taiwan wants to keep its freedom: Lai

