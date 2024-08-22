To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taiwan unveils draft regulations on use of GABA in food products

Taipei, Aug. 22 (CNA) The Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) on Thursday unveiled a slew of draft regulations involving the use of γ-aminobutyric acid (GABA) as a raw ingredient in edible products.

Regulations include the content of GABA in food ingredients, its daily consumption limit and warnings that it should not be taken alongside alcohol, sedatives or medications for epilepsy and high blood pressure, the TFDA said.

The label also has to mention that pregnant women, lactating persons and infants must consult a physician before consuming foods containing GABA, it added.

GABA is an amino acid that helps promote normal brain function by blocking stress-related messages from reaching receptor sites in the central nervous system. It is present in some natural and fermented foods, including spinach, oats, wheat, barley and kimchi.

In a telephone interview, TFDA Deputy Director-General Lin Chin-fu (林金富) said humans have long been consuming GABA and various studies have shown that it can help promote relaxation and sleep by reducing anxiety.

Through the process of fermentation, GABA in recent years has become a common ingredient in various types of foods and drinks such as jellies and chocolates, Lin said.

According to the TFDA, the usage restrictions and labeling requirements on GABA are a response to research showing that the amino acid could negatively interact with sedatives and drugs for hypertension and epilepsy.

Currently, countries including the United States, Canada and Japan have set daily GABA consumption limits in edible products, he said, citing for example Canada, which imposes a limit of 300 milligrams per day.

Following recent discussions among experts, Taiwan has decided to set a daily consumption limit of 100 mg, Lin said.

The labeling requirement for edible products containing GABA will be implemented starting Jan. 1, 2026, while the other rules will become effective after a 60-day public comment period, the TFDA said.

After Oct. 20, violators will face fines ranging between NT$30,000 (US$938) and NT$3 million under the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation, the TFDA added.