Magnitude 4.2 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
08/22/2024 10:05 AM
Taipei, Aug. 22 (CNA) A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck eastern Taiwan's Hualien County at 9:23 a.m. Thursday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).
The epicenter of the temblor was located in Hualien's Sioulin Township, about 11.6 kilometers west northwest of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 16.7 km, according to the administration.
The earthquake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a temblor, was highest in Hualien City and the county's Tongmen, where it measured 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.
The quake also measured an intensity of 3 in Hualien's Taroko, Yanliao, Xibao, Xilin, and Guangfu, as well as Nantou County's Aowanda, the CWA said.
