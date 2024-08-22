Magnitude 4.2 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 22 (CNA) A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck eastern Taiwan's Hualien County at 9:23 a.m. Thursday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The epicenter of the temblor was located in Hualien's Sioulin Township, about 11.6 kilometers west northwest of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 16.7 km, according to the administration.

The earthquake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a temblor, was highest in Hualien City and the county's Tongmen, where it measured 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.

The quake also measured an intensity of 3 in Hualien's Taroko, Yanliao, Xibao, Xilin, and Guangfu, as well as Nantou County's Aowanda, the CWA said.

