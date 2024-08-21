Hai Long wind farm construction site suspended after CO2 leak injures 17

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 21 (CNA) Work at Hai Long wind farm's on-shore construction site in Changhua County has been suspended following a carbon dioxide (CO2) leak that injured 17 workers, the site contractor Teco Electrics & Machinery Co. said Wednesday.

According to Teco in a statement, a safety examination and financial loss assessment are being conducted after the leak took place Tuesday when workers were filling 200 cylinders with CO2.

Among the injured, seven remain hospitalized -- four undergoing treatment and three under observation -- while the other 10 have been discharged, the company said.

Three of the hospitalized workers remain in critical condition, with their coma scale at the lowest score of 3, indicating severe brain injury, according to Changhua County Government.

The cause of the incident is believed to be improper operation and installation of the high-pressure cylinders by on-site staff, leading to the gas leakage, Teco said.

The potential loss or impact is currently under review, and the amount of insurance claims has yet to be determined, it added.

Photo courtesy of Chang Bing Show Chwan Memorial Hospital Aug. 20, 2024

According to the Ministry of Labor on Tuesday, a fine of NT$300,000 (US$9,383) will be levied due to inadequate occupational health and safety measures.

A preliminary inspection has found that there were no measures in place to prevent gas leaks and no clear labeling of equipment.

To improve future operations, Teco said it will install safety equipment for workers in accordance with standard safety procedures.

It will also set up anti-leakage devices and safety measures in the high-pressure cylinder room, provide re-education and training for workers, and carry out self-inspections, the company said.

In addition, Teco said it will deploy monitoring staff and supervisors on site to improve operation control.

Changhua County Government also issued a statement, saying they will assign occupational disaster specialists to assist the affected workers to seek compensation from their employer and provide legal consultation services.