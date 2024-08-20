To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 20 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Li Men-yen resigns after 92 days as transportation minister following extra-marital affair revelations

@China Times: Transport Minister Li Men-yen steps down due to extra-marital affair

@Liberty Times: TSMC to begin construction of German fab today; German prime minister, EU chairman to attend

@Economic Daily News: Taiwan dollar rises to NT$31 mark against US dollar

@Commercial Times: Taiwan dollar rises sharply, approaching NT$31

@Taipei Times: Under-30s earn record average income

Enditem/JT