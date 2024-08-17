Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes off northeastern Taiwan
08/17/2024 09:42 PM
Taipei, Aug. 17 (CNA) A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck off the coast of Yilan County in northeastern Taiwan at 9:10 p.m. Saturday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).
The earthquake occurred offshore, 37 kilometers south-southeast of Yilan County Hall, at a depth of 10.6 kilometers, CWA data showed.
The quake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a seismic event, was highest in parts of Yilan and Hualien counties, where it measured 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.
The temblor recorded an intensity of 3 in parts of Taoyuan and Nantou according to CWA data.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
