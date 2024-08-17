CWA warns of heavy rain across Taiwan on Saturday

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 17 (CNA) A heavy rain advisory was issued for 12 cities and counties in Taiwan on Saturday due to the development of strong cloud systems, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The advisory was issued at 11:55 a.m. for Taipei, New Taipei, Taoyuan, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung cities, as well as Hsinchu, Miaoli, Changhua, Nantou, Yilan and Hualien counties.

The CWA defines heavy rain as accumulated rainfall of 80 millimeters or more within a 24-hour period or 40 mm or more in an hour.

All rain advisories will be in place until Saturday night.

As a low-pressure system looms over Taiwan, unstable weather with cloudy skies can be expected throughout the day, the weather agency said.

Brief showers or thunderstorms will prevail in the central and southern parts of the country as well as the outlying islands of Penghu, Matsu and Kinmen, it said, adding that chances of afternoon showers are also likely to occur in other parts of Taiwan.

CWA graphis

Temperature-wise, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius can be expected nationwide, the CWA said.

The public is advised to stay hydrated due to the muggy weather.

The CWA on Saturday also urged the public to exercise caution when traveling on mountainous roads as the wet weather combined with the recent earthquakes could induce potential landslides, rockfalls and slippery conditions due to loosened soil.

Meanwhile, Typhoon Ampil, which was located 2,380 kilometers northeast of Taipei as of 2 a.m. Saturday, will not have a direct impact on Taiwan's weather, it added.