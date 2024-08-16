Focus Taiwan App
Teacher sentenced to 28 years in jail in preschool sexual assault case

08/16/2024 10:38 AM
Mao Chun-shen (center, wearing a face mask), CNA photo Aug. 16, 2024
Taipei, Aug. 16 (CNA) A man who was indicted last August on charges of sexually abusing six children while serving as a teacher at a private preschool in Taipei was sentenced to 28 years in prison by the Taipei District Court on Friday.

Mao Chun-shen (毛畯珅), 30, was arrested in July 2023 on suspicion of sexually abusing children attending the Taipei Piramide School (台北市私立培諾米達幼兒園), which was owned by his mother.

After an investigation, the Taipei District Prosecutors Office charged Mao with aggravated sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault, among other crimes.

The ruling can be appealed.

(By Lin Chang-shun and Elizabeth Hsu)

Enditem/kb

