Taipei, Aug. 15 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: 6 people questioned, 7 premises searched in Ko campaign finances case

@China Times: Prosecutors search 7 locations in Ko Wen-je campaign finances case

@Liberty Times: Lee Wen-chuan, Tuanmu Cheng summoned for questioning as defendants in Ko Wen-je finances case

@Economic Daily News: Listed, OTC companies log earnings beyond expectation

@Commercial Times: Listed, OTC companies rack up nearly NT$2 trillion in post-tax net income in first half of 2024

@Taipei Times: Firms searched in TPP finances case

