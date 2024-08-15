Taiwan headline news
08/15/2024 12:05 PM
Taipei, Aug. 15 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:
@United Daily News: 6 people questioned, 7 premises searched in Ko campaign finances case
@China Times: Prosecutors search 7 locations in Ko Wen-je campaign finances case
@Liberty Times: Lee Wen-chuan, Tuanmu Cheng summoned for questioning as defendants in Ko Wen-je finances case
@Economic Daily News: Listed, OTC companies log earnings beyond expectation
@Commercial Times: Listed, OTC companies rack up nearly NT$2 trillion in post-tax net income in first half of 2024
@Taipei Times: Firms searched in TPP finances case
Enditem/kb
Latest
- Sports
Cabinet begins preparations to upgrade Sports Administration08/15/2024 06:04 PM
- Society
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes off northeastern Taiwan08/15/2024 05:27 PM
- Business
U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market08/15/2024 04:40 PM
- Politics
More ambitious carbon emissions goal needed, despite challenges: Minister08/15/2024 04:33 PM
- Society
Concert seeks to involve Taiwanese public in advancing migrant fisher rights08/15/2024 04:22 PM