Taipei, Aug. 14 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: TPP to sue Tuanmu Cheng today

@China Times: Chinese Coast Guard releases detained fishing boat crew at Taiwan Strait median line, except captain

@Liberty Times: Prosecutors get documents from Control Yuan in probe into campaign accounts allegations involving Ke Wen-je

@Economic Daily News: Small investors vs. big players in battle over TSMC shares

@Commercial Times: TSMC approves budget reaching NT$1 trillion to expand capacity

@Taipei Times: Lai vows to bolster nation's defenses

