Taiwan records 19 new local melioidosis cases; outbreak likely peaked

Taipei, Aug. 13 (CNA) Taiwan recorded 19 local cases of melioidosis last week, but the outbreak which started after Typhoon Gaemi hit the country in late July is believed to have peaked, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said on Tuesday.

The new cases included three fatalities, all of whom had a history of chronic illness, the CDC's Epidemic Intelligence Center Deputy Director Lee Chia-lin (李佳琳) said at a news conference.

The deceased were two women in their 50s and 80s and a man in his 60s, who died from complications such as pneumonia or septic shock, the CDC said.

According to the CDC, the three patients, who developed the disease between July 24 and Aug. 7, all died within 15 days of falling ill.

Among the remaining 16 cases, 14 are still hospitalized, with two in intensive care, the CDC said.

A total of 37 domestic melioidosis cases have been reported in Taiwan so far this year, the highest in the same period since 2006, CDC data showed.

Melioidosis, an infectious disease caused by the bacterium Burkholderia pseudomallei, can infect individuals through wounds coming into contact with contaminated soil or water, or by inhaling contaminated dust, soil or water droplets, according to the CDC.

Post-typhoon melioidosis outbreaks often occur because Burkholderia pseudomallei is flushed out the soil or is dispersed in the air by strong winds, the CDC said.

CDC Deputy Director-General Lo Yi-chun (羅一鈞), who noted that the peak period for cases of melioidosis is usually two to four weeks after a typhoon, said it is believed the current surge caused by Typhoon Gaemi has now peaked.

While some individuals may not develop symptoms after being infected with the bacteria, others can suffer from a range of symptoms, such as fever, headache and chest pain, and require antibiotic treatment, according to the CDC.

Patients with weakened immune systems, such as those with diabetes, cancer, or undergoing dialysis, are particularly susceptible to severe melioidosis complications like pneumonia, encephalitis and sepsis, Lo said.

If individuals with chronic illnesses experience symptoms such as fever, chest pain or coughing, they should seek prompt medical attention during the peak period for the disease, Lo said.