Thai authorities stop heroin from entering Taiwan

Bangkok, Aug. 10 (CNA) Thai law enforcement authorities have stopped around 11.8 kilograms of heroin, discovered in a shipment of meat grinders and meatball makers at a dock in Bangkok, from entering Taiwan, the Thai authorities said Saturday.

The drugs, worth NT$32.67 million (US$1.01 million) were found in Bangkok's Khlong Toei District on Aug. 7, Theeraj Athanavanich, director-general of Thailand's Customs Department, said at a press conference.

According to Athanavanich, a total of 32 blocks of heroin were found hidden in the motors of a meat grinder and three meatball makers, by the Seaport Interdiction Task Force, which included agents from the Customs Department and Armed Forces Security Center under the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters.

The drugs were found when Thai customs personnel identified a suspicious shipment to Taiwan as they were intercepting exports potentially at risk of drug smuggling, he said.

The press conference was attended by officials from the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) under Thailand's Ministry of Justice, the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) under the Royal Thai Police, and Taiwan's Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau (MJIB).

Athanavanich said the seized drugs have been handed over to the ONCB and NSB for further investigation, and it was later discovered that the drugs came from a drug trafficking ring in Phetchabun province.

The MJIB is also pursuing accomplices in Taiwan.