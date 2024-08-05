Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan headline news

08/05/2024 10:48 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 5 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Wang-Lee duo secures Team Taiwan's first gold

@China Times: Wang, Lee win consecutive gold medals

@Liberty Times: Lee-Wang duo triumphs over China, defends title

@Economic Daily News: Nvidia faces output issue, Hon Hai not affected

@Commercial Times: Tech stocks still look promising, 6 companies lead the way

@Taipei Times: Holding firms' China exposure drops

Enditem/kb

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.22