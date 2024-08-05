Taiwan headline news
08/05/2024 10:48 AM
Taipei, Aug. 5 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Wang-Lee duo secures Team Taiwan's first gold
@China Times: Wang, Lee win consecutive gold medals
@Liberty Times: Lee-Wang duo triumphs over China, defends title
@Economic Daily News: Nvidia faces output issue, Hon Hai not affected
@Commercial Times: Tech stocks still look promising, 6 companies lead the way
@Taipei Times: Holding firms' China exposure drops
Enditem/kb
