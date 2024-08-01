Canadian man indicted for smuggling cannabis into Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taoyuan, Aug. 1 (CNA) A Canadian national was indicted on Thursday for smuggling a large amount of cannabis into Taiwan, according to the Taoyuan District Prosecutors Office.

In its indictment, the office said 31-year-old Canadian man, Nathanial Paul Xavier Awram, is suspected of conspiring with a man using the pseudonym David Du to smuggle the drugs into Taiwan.

According to the indictment, Du arranged flight tickets and accommodation, while Awram was responsible for bringing the marijuana into the country, and was to be paid CA$2,000 (US$$1,446) to CA$8,000.

Awram was found to be carrying 21 packets of cannabis with a net weight of 19,803.26 grams in two suitcases as well as NT$12,700 and CA$200 in cash, when he arrived at Taoyuan International Airport on March 29, the indictment said.

It added that the suitcases were handed to Awram by Du on March 28, who then accompanied him to Vancouver International Airport to check the luggage. He also gave Awram CA$700.

According to prosecutors, Awram has been charged with violating the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act, and due to the large quantity of cannabis involved, prosecutors are asking for a sentence of 14 years in prison and a fine of NT$100,000.

Cannabis is classified as a Category two narcotic in Taiwan, and according to the Act, individuals guilty of manufacturing, transporting, or selling Category two narcotics are subject to life imprisonment or a minimum 10-year imprisonment, and may also be subject to a fine of no more than NT$15 million.