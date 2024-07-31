Gov't to launch video relay service for sign language users Thursday

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 31 (CNA) A video relay service (VRS) for sign language users will be officially launched on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) and Ministry of Digital Affairs (MODA).

The service, a collaboration between the two ministries, is expected to benefit around 140,000 people in Taiwan with hearing disabilities or speech disabilities, officials from the two ministries told a news conference Wednesday.

VRS allows people with hearing disabilities to communicate with voice telephone users in sign language using video equipment. A sign language interpreter will be connected to the video call and will be able to relay the sign language user's message to the other party.

The service allows people with hearing disabilities or speech disabilities to communicate more easily when they have to make a phone call to make reservations or order a taxi, MODA explained.

Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), former Health and Welfare Minister and currently a minister without portfolio under the Executive Yuan, said this is just a start, expressing his hopes that digital technology can further realize equality and benefit more people.

MODA will continue to develop the open-sourced API and expand the system, while the MOHW will train more sign language service providers, the officials said.

Users can log into the service system using a computer, tablet or mobile phone (Google Play/Apple App Store).

(By Su Ssu-yun and Wu Kuan-hsien) Enditem/ASG > Chinese Version

Information

• Service hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday to Saturday

• Taiwan Sign Language (TSL) Online Dictionary by National Chung Cheng University