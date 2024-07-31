Taiwan headline news
07/31/2024 09:47 AM
Taipei, July 31 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Coast Guard Administration apologizes to Chinese fishermen over speedboat incident
@China Times: Taiwan, China reach settlement terms over Kinmen speedboat incident
@Liberty Times: Transportation minister proposes extending high-speed railway to Taitung
@Economic Daily News: Chinese car models sold in Taiwan required to use certain percentage of Taiwan-made parts
@Commercial Times: Taiex correction expected to continue in August
@Taipei Times: PRC distorts U.N. resolution: Lai
Latest
