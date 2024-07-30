Taiwan Railway to resume North Link Line partial operations soon

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 30 (CNA) Taiwan Railway Corp. is continuing repairs on the North Link Line, with single-track bidirectional operation expected to resume on the eastern section by Aug. 3 and full dual-track operation by the end of the year.

The North Link Line is a key railway link connecting Hualien to Taipei that passes through scenic and mountainous areas in eastern Taiwan.

According to a statement from the state-owned company, Typhoon Gaemi caused severe damage, including landslides that buried tracks south of Hualien's Heren Station (K48+500) and around Chongde Station (K56+620) with about 5,000 cubic meters of debris, and at K56+820 with 20,000 cubic meters.

In addition, Xiaoqingshui Bridge at K53+800 suffered severe damage, with 15 meters of debris on the eastern track.

Repairs are underway, with the goal of restoring the eastern section by Aug. 2, enabling single-track bidirectional operations starting Aug. 3. However, delays could still occur due to potential earthquakes or adverse weather conditions, Taiwan Railway said.

Transportation Minister Li Men-yen (李孟諺) has suggested considering whether the North Link Line should be raised or rerouted due to significant damage from the April 3 earthquake and subsequent heavy rain, particularly between Heren and Chongde.

Taiwan Railway said that a safety assessment, including the feasibility of rerouting, has been initiated, with a preliminary report expected by the end of the year.