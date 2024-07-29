6 substandard food items recalled from e-commerce shelves

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 29 (CNA) Six out of 30 randomly inspected food items sold on e-commerce websites in June were found to contain excessive amounts of heavy metal or pesticide residue, and ordered removed from shelves, the Taipei City Health Department said Monday.

The department sampled a total of 20 fresh produce items and 10 common salt products, it said in a news release.

Two fresh fruit products -- Taiwan yuherbau lychee and Vietnamese kanyao durian -- were found to contain excessive pesticide residue, while three separate fresh lily bulb products all contained excessive amounts of cadmium and pesticide residue.

Excessive arsenic was discovered in French natural sea salt, the release said.

In addition to ordering the items removed from shelves, the department will also fine the suppliers of the substandard food items in accordance with the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation, the department said.

For suppliers from other counties or cities, the relevant local authorities were also notified, according to the department.

Inspections of suppliers with records of violating regulations will be increased, the department said.

It also reminded consumers to check for clear information on products and their manufacturers or suppliers, as well as avoid purchasing items of unknown origin when shopping online.