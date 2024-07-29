Focus Taiwan App
Taipei, July 29 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Keelung LNG terminal project to undergo new environmental impact assessment

@China Times: Taiwan, China to sign agreement on Kinmen boat incident tomorrow

@Liberty Times: IPAC condemns Chinese pressure over upcoming Taipei summit

@Economic Daily News: Taiex looks to rebound from dive

@Commercial Times: All eyes on U.S. big tech earnings this week

@Taipei Times: China pressures lawmakers over IPAC

