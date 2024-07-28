Typhoon-triggered rains replenish Taiwan's reservoirs: WRA

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 28 (CNA) Heavy downpours triggered by Typhoon Gaemi over the past five days are set to fill Taiwan's reservoirs, mainly in the south, with more than 2 billion cubic meters of water, the Water Resources Agency (WRA) statistics released on Sunday showed.

Despite the Central Weather Administration lifting land and sea warnings on Friday, heavy rainfall triggered by the storm continued to replenish major reservoirs in Taiwan, the WRA said.

WRA data indicated that from 7 a.m. July 23 to 7 a.m. July 28, the rainfall brought by the typhoon has benefited the reservoirs across Taiwan with an estimated 2.02 billion cubic meters of water.

That includes 1.47 billion cubic meters of rain that has already filled reservoirs across Taiwan. The other 550 million is expected to enter reservoirs in the next few days.

Reservoirs in the south are predicted to receive more than 1 billion cubic meters, including a total of 785 million cubic meters in Tsengwen and Wu-shan-tou reservoirs, and 183 million cubic meters in Nanhwa Reservoir.

Meanwhile, an estimated 723 million cubic meters of rainwater will fill reservoirs in central Taiwan, including Te-chi Reservoir with 254 million cubic meters, and Hu-shan Reservoir with 185 million cubic meters.

In addition, Sun-Moon-Lake and Wushe reservoirs are set to be filled with an estimated 160 million cubic meters.

In the north, the rainfall is expected to fill reservoirs with 296 million cubic meters of water. Shimen Reservoir will receive the most, 198 million cubic meters, while Feitsui Reservoir will receive 74.5 million cubic meters.

Baoshan and Second Baoshan reservoirs are expected to be filled with a total of 10.8 million cubic meters, data showed.

In addition, the rainfall is expected to fill reservoirs on Taiwan's outlying islands with about 1.61 million cubic meters of water, according to the WRA.

Regarding the storage capacity of reservoirs in northern Taiwan, Shimen Reservoir was at 98.09 percent, Feitsui Reservoir 79.96 percent, Xinshan Reservoir 85.32 percent, and Second Baoshan Reservoir 93.91 percent, according to the latest WRA data.

In central Taiwan, Liyutan, Te-chi and Sun-Moon-Lake reservoirs were at 99.37 percent, 91.90 percent, and 91.44 percent of capacity, respectively.

In the south, Wu-shan-tou, Nanhwa and Tsengwen reservoirs were at 100 percent, 94.97 percent, and 89.09 percent of capacity, respectively, according to the data.

