07/28/2024 12:13 PM
Taipei, July 28 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Paris Olympics torches flown to sky in air balloon

@China Times: Paris Olympics open in romantic vibe

@Liberty Times: Paris Olympics open with glamour, grandeur

@Economic Daily News: 15 stocks to lead rebound in Taiex

@Commercial Times: 16 stocks to jockey for rebound on brutal price drops

@Taipei Times: Second-to-last nuclear reactor shut down

Enditem/cs

