Taiwan headline news
Taipei, July 28 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Paris Olympics torches flown to sky in air balloon
@China Times: Paris Olympics open in romantic vibe
@Liberty Times: Paris Olympics open with glamour, grandeur
@Economic Daily News: 15 stocks to lead rebound in Taiex
@Commercial Times: 16 stocks to jockey for rebound on brutal price drops
@Taipei Times: Second-to-last nuclear reactor shut down
Enditem/cs
Related News
July 27: Tai, Sun carry flag for Team Taiwan at Paris Olympics opening ceremony
July 28: Tokyo silver medalist Yang Yung-wei knocked out in repechage
July 27: No. 1 reactor at third nuclear power plant to stop operating as scheduled
July 27: Odd lots trade of TSMC shares soars despite price plunge
July 26: Taiex sees second biggest fall in history, as TSMC plummets
Focus Taiwan's Paris Games coverage
- Society
Evacuations, traffic decongestion underway in wake of typhoon07/28/2024 07:13 PM
- Politics
IPAC condemns Chinese pressure over upcoming Taipei summit07/28/2024 06:59 PM
- Sports
Tai Tzu-ying wins 1st match in Paris; archers advance to quarterfinals07/28/2024 06:46 PM
- Society
Typhoon-triggered rains replenish Taiwan's reservoirs: WRA07/28/2024 06:14 PM
- Business
Typhoon Gaemi agricultural losses estimated at NT$1.8 billion07/28/2024 05:46 PM