Taiwan's agricultural losses from Typhoon Gaemi near NT$1.7 billion
Taipei, July 27 (CNA) Agricultural losses from Typhoon Gaemi totaled nearly NT$1.7 billion (US$51.8 million) as of 11 a.m. Saturday, according to figures from the Ministry of Agriculture.
The ministry reported that the most damage -- NT$1.1 billion worth -- was done to crops, followed by fisheries at NT$236 million, livestock at NT$234 million, and agricultural infrastructure at NT$55 million.
In terms of crop type, the ministry reported that farmers growing bananas, guavas, and pears were hit hardest, with estimated losses of NT$240 million, NT$77 million, and NT$72 million, respectively.
Fishery losses were mainly due to damage to oysters, followed by milkfish and freshwater prawns, according to the ministry.
Meanwhile, livestock losses were primarily due to damage to chickens, totaling NT$207 million, followed by ducks, pigs, and geese, it said.
Furthermore, damage to private facilities included losses from agricultural land and burial sites, as well as damage to infrastructure, according to the ministry.
The ministry also said that the three administrative areas that sustained the greatest losses were Pingtung County (NT$378 million), Chiayi County (NT$372 million), and Yunlin County (NT$291 million).
- Society
Typhoon Gaemi causes 10 deaths, 895 injuries in Taiwan07/27/2024 10:01 PM
- Politics
A taste of home: Taiwan opens comfort food station for traveling Olympians07/27/2024 09:39 PM
- Society
Taiwan's agricultural losses from Typhoon Gaemi near NT$1.7 billion07/27/2024 09:26 PM
- Business
No. 1 reactor at third nuclear power plant to stop operating as scheduled07/27/2024 08:56 PM
- Cross-Strait
MAC expresses condolences over storm Gaemi impact on China07/27/2024 07:54 PM