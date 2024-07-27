Taiwan's agricultural losses from Typhoon Gaemi near NT$1.7 billion

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 27 (CNA) Agricultural losses from Typhoon Gaemi totaled nearly NT$1.7 billion (US$51.8 million) as of 11 a.m. Saturday, according to figures from the Ministry of Agriculture.

The ministry reported that the most damage -- NT$1.1 billion worth -- was done to crops, followed by fisheries at NT$236 million, livestock at NT$234 million, and agricultural infrastructure at NT$55 million.

In terms of crop type, the ministry reported that farmers growing bananas, guavas, and pears were hit hardest, with estimated losses of NT$240 million, NT$77 million, and NT$72 million, respectively.

Fishery losses were mainly due to damage to oysters, followed by milkfish and freshwater prawns, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, livestock losses were primarily due to damage to chickens, totaling NT$207 million, followed by ducks, pigs, and geese, it said.

Furthermore, damage to private facilities included losses from agricultural land and burial sites, as well as damage to infrastructure, according to the ministry.

The ministry also said that the three administrative areas that sustained the greatest losses were Pingtung County (NT$378 million), Chiayi County (NT$372 million), and Yunlin County (NT$291 million).