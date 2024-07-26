Schools, offices in some towns, districts to close Saturday

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 26 (CNA) Schools and government offices in several inland towns and districts in Taiwan will be closed on Saturday, in the aftermath of Typhoon Gaemi, even though it has already left Taiwan and been downgraded.

The towns and districts that plan to close schools and offices on Saturday are located in central and southern Taiwan, which has been hit by floods and landslides caused by heavy rain since Thursday.

As of 10 p.m. Friday, school and office closures have been announced for Sinyi Township in Nantou County, Gukeng Township in Yunlin County and Alishan Township in Chiayi County on Saturday.

The three townships are all in mountainous areas where several roads remain blocked and landslide warnings are still in place.

Graphic: Central Weather Administration

In addition, 10 inland districts in Kaohsiung -- Neiman, Liouguei, Tianliao, Jiasian, Shanlin, Namasia, Meinong, Maolin, Taoyuan, and Cishan -- will also close schools and offices, the city government announced, citing the risk of landslides.

In Hualien County, the Sioulin Township Office announced school and office closures in Heping Village and the Tianxiang area on Saturday, as well as two villages in Taichung's mountainous Heping District.

The Directorate-General of Personnel Administration will update its website if local authorities announce further closures late Friday or early Saturday, as some did in the early hours of Wednesday, when Gaemi was approaching Taiwan.

(By Kay Liu) Enditem/AW

Related News

July 26: Flooding caused by Typhoon Gaemi continues in central, southern Taiwan

July 26: Typhoon Gaemi causes 8 deaths, 866 injuries as of Friday night

July 26: Typhoon Gaemi wreaks havoc at sea; cargo ship captain confirmed dead