Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan headline news

07/26/2024 10:14 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 26 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Kaohsiung hit hard as central, southern Taiwan experience heavy rain

@China Times: Typhoon Gaemi causes severe flooding in Kaohsiung

@Liberty Times: Torrential rain forecast for central, southern Taiwan in wake of Typhoon Gaemi

@Economic Daily News: Fall in U.S. tech stocks to put selling pressure on Taiex

@Commercial Times: Taiex likely to test 60-day moving average support

@Taipei Times: Floods hit Taiwan's south; three dead

Enditem/ls

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.49