Taiwan headline news
07/26/2024 10:14 AM
Taipei, July 26 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Kaohsiung hit hard as central, southern Taiwan experience heavy rain
@China Times: Typhoon Gaemi causes severe flooding in Kaohsiung
@Liberty Times: Torrential rain forecast for central, southern Taiwan in wake of Typhoon Gaemi
@Economic Daily News: Fall in U.S. tech stocks to put selling pressure on Taiex
@Commercial Times: Taiex likely to test 60-day moving average support
@Taipei Times: Floods hit Taiwan's south; three dead
Enditem/ls
Latest
- Society
Taiwan lifts sea and land warnings for Tropical Storm Gaemi07/26/2024 11:24 AM
- Business
Taiwan shares plunge after U.S. tech losses07/26/2024 11:03 AM
- Society
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes off eastern Taiwan07/26/2024 10:46 AM
- Society
Taiwan headline news07/26/2024 10:14 AM
- Business
U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading07/26/2024 10:11 AM