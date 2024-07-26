To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 26 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Kaohsiung hit hard as central, southern Taiwan experience heavy rain

@China Times: Typhoon Gaemi causes severe flooding in Kaohsiung

@Liberty Times: Torrential rain forecast for central, southern Taiwan in wake of Typhoon Gaemi

@Economic Daily News: Fall in U.S. tech stocks to put selling pressure on Taiex

@Commercial Times: Taiex likely to test 60-day moving average support

@Taipei Times: Floods hit Taiwan's south; three dead

