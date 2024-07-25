Tens of thousands still without water, power in wake of Typhoon Gaemi
Taipei, July 25 (CNA) Over 11,000 households were without water and 64,000 still had no electricity across Taiwan as of 5 p.m. Thursday in the wake of Typhoon Gaemi, according to Taiwan Water Corporation (TWC) and Taiwan Power Co. (Taipower).
The TWC said in a Thursday news statement that the typhoon left 55,464 households without water. Supply was restored to 44,306 by late Thursday with staff continuing to work on the remaining 11,158 households as of press time, the TWC said.
Of those households, 495 are located in Taichung's Heping District, where roads have been blocked due to rock falls. TWC staff will continue work to restore the water supply as soon as the wind and rain subside, the TWC said.
The heavy precipitation has increased the turbidity of unprocessed raw water, especially in southern Taiwan, resulting in emergency measures being introduced to stabilize the water supply in each region, said TWC.
Meanwhile, Taipower said that a total of 747,122 households experienced power outages due to the typhoon, with supply restored to 683,172 as of 5 p.m. Thursday.
The households still without electricity are mainly located in southern Taiwan, with 28,056 in Kaohsiung, as well as more than 7,000 each in Pingtung and Chiayi Counties, according to Taipower.
Taipower has dispatched personnel from far afield, including Taoyuan and Changhua County, to assist with work in more heavily impacted areas, the company said in a statement issued earlier Thursday.
Work to restore electricity supply will continue depending on traffic and weather conditions, and it is hoped power will be restored to 99 percent of affected households by Thursday night, the statement said.
Related News
July 25: Gaemi downgraded to tropical storm, heading toward China
July 25: Typhoon death toll rises to 3 after mudslide kills 1, injures 1
July 25: Typhoon Gaemi triggers widespread flooding across Taiwan
July 25: Extremely torrential rain advisories issued for parts of Taiwan
July 25: Han Kuang drills cut short as troops reassigned to typhoon disaster relief
- Society
Typhoon Gaemi causes 6 maritime incidents near Taiwan07/25/2024 10:16 PM
- Society
Gaemi downgraded to tropical storm, heading toward China07/25/2024 09:37 PM
- Society
Tens of thousands still without water, power in wake of Typhoon Gaemi07/25/2024 09:37 PM
- Society
Typhoon Gaemi triggers widespread flooding across Taiwan07/25/2024 07:17 PM
- Sports
Tai Tzu-ying: Ready for Paris, but can she defy age, injuries?07/25/2024 05:50 PM