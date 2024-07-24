Focus Taiwan App
Taipei MRT Wenhu Line, Kaohsiung light rail suspend services

07/24/2024 07:11 PM
A sign is placed at Taipei Metro's Zhongxiao Fuxing Station to notify passengers of the suspension of Wenhu Line services Wednesday afternoon. CNA photo July 24, 2024
Taipei, July 24 (CNA) Services on the Taipei Metro system's Wenhu Line (Brown Line) and Kaohsiung Light Rail Transit system were suspended on Wednesday afternoon due to strong winds brought by Typhoon Gaemi's approach.

Service on Taipei's Wenhu Line, which has many elevated sections, was suspended from 4:15 p.m. after the last train departed at 3:30 p.m., the Taipei Rapid Transit Corp. (TRTC) said.

However, the Taipei Metro's other underground lines were running as usual as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the company.

According to TRTC's website, if gusts reach force 10 (89-102 km per hour) or 10-minute average wind speeds reach force 7 (50-61 kph) on the Beaufort Scale, all train operations should be suspended.

In Kaohsiung. CNA photo July 24, 2024
Meanwhile in the south of Taiwan, the Kaohsiung Light Rail Transit System also temporarily stopped services from 5 p.m. on Wednesday due to strengthening winds accompanying the storm, Kaohsiung Rapid Transit Corp. said.

Kaohsiung's city buses will also suspend services from 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday due to intensifying winds, according to the Transportation Bureau of Kaohsiung City Government.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) announced that all its train services around Taiwan are suspended from noon on Wednesday to 12 a.m. on Thursday.

(By Chen Yu-ting and Evelyn Kao)

