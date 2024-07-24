Taipei MRT Wenhu Line, Kaohsiung light rail suspend services

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 24 (CNA) Services on the Taipei Metro system's Wenhu Line (Brown Line) and Kaohsiung Light Rail Transit system were suspended on Wednesday afternoon due to strong winds brought by Typhoon Gaemi's approach.

Service on Taipei's Wenhu Line, which has many elevated sections, was suspended from 4:15 p.m. after the last train departed at 3:30 p.m., the Taipei Rapid Transit Corp. (TRTC) said.

However, the Taipei Metro's other underground lines were running as usual as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the company.

According to TRTC's website, if gusts reach force 10 (89-102 km per hour) or 10-minute average wind speeds reach force 7 (50-61 kph) on the Beaufort Scale, all train operations should be suspended.

In Kaohsiung.

Meanwhile in the south of Taiwan, the Kaohsiung Light Rail Transit System also temporarily stopped services from 5 p.m. on Wednesday due to strengthening winds accompanying the storm, Kaohsiung Rapid Transit Corp. said.

Kaohsiung's city buses will also suspend services from 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday due to intensifying winds, according to the Transportation Bureau of Kaohsiung City Government.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) announced that all its train services around Taiwan are suspended from noon on Wednesday to 12 a.m. on Thursday.