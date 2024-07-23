To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 23 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Biden drops out of presidential race, endorses Harris for nomination

@China Times: Biden drops out of presidential race, endorses Harris for nomination

@Liberty Times: Cabinet announces 3% pay hike for civil servants, military personnel, public school teachers next year

@Economic Daily News: Biden drops out of presidential race, endorses Harris for nomination

@Commercial Times: Biden drops out of presidential race, endorses Harris for nomination

@Taipei Times: Harris moves to lock up nomination

