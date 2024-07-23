Taiwan headline news
07/23/2024 10:07 AM
Taipei, July 23 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Biden drops out of presidential race, endorses Harris for nomination
@China Times: Biden drops out of presidential race, endorses Harris for nomination
@Liberty Times: Cabinet announces 3% pay hike for civil servants, military personnel, public school teachers next year
@Economic Daily News: Biden drops out of presidential race, endorses Harris for nomination
@Commercial Times: Biden drops out of presidential race, endorses Harris for nomination
@Taipei Times: Harris moves to lock up nomination
