Taiwan headline news
07/22/2024 10:07 AM
Taipei, July 22 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Lai pledges to build a national identity based on Taiwan perspective
@China Times: Lai pledges to build a national identity based on Taiwan perspective
@Liberty Times: Lai unveils three goals at DPP congress
@Economic Daily News: TSMC's Q3 sales expected to beat target
@Commercial Times: Taiex expected to move upward after consolidation
@Taipei Times: Lai talks sovereignty at DPP congress
Enditem/kb
Latest
- Sports
Decoding history: Taiwan at the Olympics, by the numbers07/22/2024 02:48 PM
- Business
Civil servants, military personnel, teachers to get 3% wage hike in 202507/22/2024 02:29 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close down 2.68%07/22/2024 01:45 PM
- Politics
EU rep receives presidential honor, praises Taiwan's 'good fortune'07/22/2024 01:18 PM
- Business
Four NT$10 million March-April receipt lottery prizes unclaimed07/22/2024 12:23 PM