Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan headline news

07/22/2024 10:07 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 22 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Lai pledges to build a national identity based on Taiwan perspective

@China Times: Lai pledges to build a national identity based on Taiwan perspective

@Liberty Times: Lai unveils three goals at DPP congress

@Economic Daily News: TSMC's Q3 sales expected to beat target

@Commercial Times: Taiex expected to move upward after consolidation

@Taipei Times: Lai talks sovereignty at DPP congress

Enditem/kb

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.49