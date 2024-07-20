Focus Taiwan App
Taipei, July 20 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Constitutional Court grants injunction against Legislature's reform measures

@China Times: Legislative reform amendments to be frozen for 6 months

@Liberty Times: Constitutional Court issues injunction halting six parts in law amendments that expand legislative powers

@Economic Daily News: 15 stocks to be supported by major domestic market players

@Commercial Times: Major market players' buying of 15 stocks lends support to Taiex

@Taipei Times: Court suspends legislative reform bills

Enditem/cs

