Taiwan headline news
07/20/2024 11:35 AM
Taipei, July 20 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Constitutional Court grants injunction against Legislature's reform measures
@China Times: Legislative reform amendments to be frozen for 6 months
@Liberty Times: Constitutional Court issues injunction halting six parts in law amendments that expand legislative powers
@Economic Daily News: 15 stocks to be supported by major domestic market players
@Commercial Times: Major market players' buying of 15 stocks lends support to Taiex
@Taipei Times: Court suspends legislative reform bills
Enditem/cs
