07/15/2024 10:39 AM
Taipei, July 15 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Trump shot during election rally, right ear partially pierced by bullet

@China Times: Trump assassination attempt expected to impact Biden election campaign

@Liberty Times: Attack on Trump could help ex-president return to White House: International media

@Economic Daily News: Nvidia places large orders for TSMC 4nm process chips

@Commercial Times: following Trump assassination attempt, funds expected to flock to assets for hedging purposes

@Taipei Times: Trump injured, but 'fine' after attack

