Taiwan headline news
07/15/2024 10:39 AM
Taipei, July 15 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Trump shot during election rally, right ear partially pierced by bullet
@China Times: Trump assassination attempt expected to impact Biden election campaign
@Liberty Times: Attack on Trump could help ex-president return to White House: International media
@Economic Daily News: Nvidia places large orders for TSMC 4nm process chips
@Commercial Times: following Trump assassination attempt, funds expected to flock to assets for hedging purposes
@Taipei Times: Trump injured, but 'fine' after attack
