Taiwan headline news
07/14/2024 11:28 AM
Taipei, July 14 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Rampant fake vehicle license plates looming as security concern
@China Times: Lai Ching-te declared resolve to crack down on corruption in Keelung
@Liberty Times: 46 da Vinci robotic surgeries to be covered in nationalhealth insurance program
@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks heavily bought by institutional investors on back of robust Q2 revenues
@Commercial Times: 15 stocks set to rally on low valuations
@Taipei Times: Updates to child exploitation act passed
Enditem/cs
