07/13/2024 11:04 AM
Taipei, July 13 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:
@United Daily News: KMT accuses CEC of meddling in campaign to recall Keelung mayor
@China Times: Biden says he has no intention of ending his campaign
@Liberty Times: Pundit ordered to pay former health minister NT$3 million in libel case
@Economic Daily News: 15 bullish stocks attract buying
@Commercial Times: 17 high-dividend stocks draw institutional buying
@Taipei Times: Japan white paper warns about China
