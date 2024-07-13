Focus Taiwan App
Taipei, July 13 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: KMT accuses CEC of meddling in campaign to recall Keelung mayor

@China Times: Biden says he has no intention of ending his campaign

@Liberty Times: Pundit ordered to pay former health minister NT$3 million in libel case

@Economic Daily News: 15 bullish stocks attract buying

@Commercial Times: 17 high-dividend stocks draw institutional buying

@Taipei Times: Japan white paper warns about China

Enditem/cs

