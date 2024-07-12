Police identify suspect in Tainan murder case

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Tainan, July 12 (CNA) Police said Friday they have identified the gunman linked to the murder of Lin Shih-chieh (林士傑), chairman of the Tainan City Fisherman's Association who was shot dead in front of his home on Monday.

The suspect is a Taiwanese national who has a criminal record involving violent offenses, according to the Tainan City Police Department.

Jhang Wun-yuan (張文源), commander of the department's Criminal Investigation Corps, told reporters that the suspect is still currently in Taiwan and the police are conducting a nationwide manhunt to apprehend him.

The police did not release the name of the alleged murderer, but said more details about the case will be made available over the next two days.

Lin, 53, was shot multiple times at close range by a masked gunman in front of his residence on Sinle Road in Tainan's South District at around 5:45 a.m. on Monday, and was later officially pronounced dead at the Chi Mei Medical Center after efforts to resuscitate him failed.

According to police, the gunman fled the scene on foot before driving off in a vehicle to a public parking lot on Sinjian Road in Tainan's South District. The suspect then reportedly changed his outfit and set fire to his car in an apparent attempt to destroy evidence, including two pistols he had left in the vehicle.

From there, he drove a second car to Dashu District in Kaohsiung before abandoning the vehicle and fleeing on a scooter in the direction of Pingtung County. The car's steering wheel, seats and door handles were found splashed with liquid acid, according to police.

Jhang told reporters on Friday that the crime was premeditated and that the gunman may not have been operating alone.

Lin was appointed to head the Tainan Agricultural Marketing Co. by Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) after he was first elected to the post in 2018. He was also the father of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Tainan City Councilor Lin Yi-ting (林依婷).