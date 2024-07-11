Focus Taiwan App
Inbound travelers to Taiwan decrease in April

07/11/2024 07:01 PM
CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, July 11 (CNA) International travelers to Taiwan in April declined 24.8 percent compared with March, according to statistics released by the Tourism Administration.

At a news conference Thursday, the administration attributed the decline to travelers canceling or postponing plans to visit Taiwan after an earthquake on April 3 devastated Hualien County.

The administration said they have made promotional videos of safe traveling in Hualien, stating that other than Taroko Gorge, most of Hualien's attractions have not been affected. They have also asked travel agencies to schedule alternative attractions when making travel arrangements.

While the Travel Administration stressed that the April number still grew 10.29 percent year-on-year, it has fallen 24.8 percent from March.

Travelers from Hong Kong, Macau, Japan, South Korea and Singapore were the most affected, according to the data.

From January to March, monthly inbound traveler numbers increased on a year-over-year basis, the administration said.

During the Taiwan Lantern Festival in March, visitor numbers rose to 811,608, according to the data.

(By Yu Hsiao-han and Wu Kuan-hsien)

