Taiwan headline news
07/10/2024 10:28 AM
Taipei, July 10 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Court again grants bail to ex-premier accused of corruption
@China Times: Court again grants bail to ex-premier accused of corruption
@Liberty Times: Lai urges military to beef up security, guard against Chinese infiltration
@Economic Daily News: UBS Securities says Taiwan shares not too expensive
@Commercial Times: June exports up 23.5 percent year-on-year
@Taipei Times: New rules of engagement to be tested
Enditem/ls
