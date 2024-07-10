To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 10 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Court again grants bail to ex-premier accused of corruption

@China Times: Court again grants bail to ex-premier accused of corruption

@Liberty Times: Lai urges military to beef up security, guard against Chinese infiltration

@Economic Daily News: UBS Securities says Taiwan shares not too expensive

@Commercial Times: June exports up 23.5 percent year-on-year

@Taipei Times: New rules of engagement to be tested

