More hot weather, thunderstorms expected in Taiwan in coming week

Taipei, July 8 (CNA) Taiwan's weather is expected to remain hot with chances of afternoon thunderstorms until July 15, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) forecast Monday.

On Monday, daytime temperatures hit highs of 36.9 degrees Celsius in Chunrih and Shizi townships in Pingtung County, 36.6 degrees in New Taipei's Sanxia District, and 36.5 degrees in Taoyuan's Xinwu District and Taimali Township in Taitumng County, CWA data showed.

The CWA also issued a weather advisory for Tuesday, warning of 36-degree temperatures in Tainan and Pingtung County for a third straight day and of temperatures up to 36 degrees in Taipei, Taichung, Chiayi, and Kaohsiung cities and Changhua, Nantou, Yunlin, and Chiayi counties.

Graphic: Central Weather Administration

A low pressure system that passed over Taiwan on Monday brought hail to several places in central and southern Taiwan, such as Huwei Township in Yunlin and on Hehuanshan in Nantou County, but that was not expected to repeat itself on Tuesday, weather forecaster Lee Meng-hsuan (李孟軒) said.

There were also powerful thunderstorms on Monday, dumping considerable rainfall in several parts of Taiwan.

As of 9:40 p.m., the heaviest rainfall around the island had been recorded in multiple areas of Tainan, led by 93.6 millimeters in the city's Beihe District. Rainfall of 92.5 mm was also recorded at a weather station in Chiayi City.

Taipei. Photo courtesy of a private contributor July 8, 2024

Meanwhile, afternoon thunderstorms disrupted traffic in several parts of Taiwan, including Taipei, New Taipei, and Chiayi County, according to local authorities.

Both Taipei and New Taipei reported fallen trees or branches blocking roads, while the Chiayi County government said county road No. 159A near the 28-kilometer mark was closed as a precautionary measure in response to mudslides caused by days of rain.

(By Chang Hsiung-feng, Wang Hong-kuo, Tsai Chih-ming and Kay Liu) Enditem/ls