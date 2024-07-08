Afternoon thunderstorms to prevail throughout Taiwan on Monday

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 8 (CNA) Unstable weather with brief thunderstorms can be expected throughout Taiwan Monday afternoon due to the effects of a passing low-pressure system, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

Known as a cold-core low pressure system, it consists of cold air residing at high altitude within the Earth's troposphere, and when it approaches, the temperature difference between the warm surface and the upper atmosphere increases, prompting convective currents to develop that eventually lead to thunderstorms, the CWA explained.

The afternoon rain can sometimes be intense, and the possibility of hail is also likely to occur, it added.

Despite the hot and sunny weather in the morning, brief thunderstorms are forecast in the afternoon.

The CWA advised people carrying out activities in mountainous areas or near streams and rivers to take safety precautions.

CWA graphic

Separately on Monday, the weather administration also issued a heat warning for the cities and counties of Taipei, New Taipei, Changhua, Yunlin, Chiayi, Tainan, Kaohsiung, Pingtung and Hualien.

It warned that the high temperatures in these areas could reach a maximum of 38 degrees Celsius, or 36 degrees for at least three consecutive days.