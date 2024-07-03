To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 3 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Economics minister says instances of blackouts down by 70%, KMT lawmakers blast remark as nonsense

@China Times: Penghu-registered fishing board seized by China's coast guard, taken to Quanzhou

@Liberty Times: Chinese coast guard forcefully board Taiwanese fishing boat before taking it to China

@Economic Daily News: Local stock market falls resulting from major stocks going ex-dividend

@Commercial Times: Nvidia accused of violating anti-trust law in France

@Taipei Times: Exchange lists first green carbon project

